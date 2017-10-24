Baldwin works to control flooding problems

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Barricades sit at the side of Streets Run Road in Baldwin Borough, waiting for the next storm to roll in.

Heavy rains — even those that last for a few minutes — caused Streets Run Creek to spill over onto the busy thoroughfare. Flooding on the state-maintained roadway seemed to occur more frequently and less rain in the last few years seemed to require road closures and many times left people trapped in their cars, borough leaders said.

Following a major flooding of the roadway in mid-June, borough leaders, state representatives and officials from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and PennDOT met and watched a video of cars being swept away on the flooded street. It was time to act.

“We've been reacting for too long. We said, ‘What kind of action can we do to help prevent this?' ” Baldwin Borough Manager John Barrett said. “This has been a problem since before I even knew it was a problem.”

While the road is maintained by PennDOT and winds through several communities into Pittsburgh, Baldwin Borough leaders agreed they had to do something to address the problem.

Between June 15 and Aug. 9, Streets Run Road, from Schuette Road to the city, was closed 12 times because of flooding.

“Our first responders were putting themselves in harm's way trying to keep people safe there,” Barrett said.

In the last few weeks, the borough had 110 truckloads of sand, dirt and debris removed from an 800-foot stretch of Streets Run Creek, in hopes that it will reduce flooding along the roadway near Chapon's Greenhouse and Supply and Lutz Hollow.

“We did this on our own because of the public safety issue associated with the flooding,” council President Michael Stelmasczyk said. “Thousands of people who travel this stretch of road daily, and local businesses, were subjected to delays, hazardous conditions and loss of business.”

Between 5,400 and 14,000 vehicles travel Streets Run Road toward the city daily, according to PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan.

Baldwin Borough leaders in August received an emergency permit from the DEP to remove soil and debris from the creek. The emergency permit allowed the borough to bypass the bidding process.

However, an initial estimate they received for the project came in at $150,000. With no money budgeted for the project, the borough had its public works department complete a portion of the work, including clearing the path for removal and hauling away the dirt and debris.

This brought the contractor cost down to $85,000. The borough is seeking an AIM Grant through Allegheny County to fund the project, at a low-interest rate of 2 percent.

“While we would have appreciated financial help from other communities that contribute to the flooding conditions, we did not get that, nor did we get state funding,” Stelmasczyk said. “We decided in the interest of safety for everyone that we would step up to the plate and fix the problem.”

Two fill sights are near the stretch of roadway where the flooding often occurs, Barrett said. Borough leaders plan to keep an eye on the sites to ensure sediment isn't getting into the creek.

Borough leaders say this likely won't be a permanent fix, but they hope it helps alleviate the problem for now.

PennDOT also completed a project at the end of June to repair a slide in the road between Missionary and Springdale drives. A resurfacing project is scheduled in 2021 between Prospect and Baldwin roads. However, Cowan noted that PennDOT is not responsible for flood mitigation.

Pittsburgh leaders have a project in the works in Hays to help reduce flooding along the roadway, Barrett said. Railroad crews also opened all lines they had in the area, he said.

“Our goal is that this allows the road to stay open and functioning,” Barrett said. “Long term, I think there's momentum here.”

The only permanent fix he sees for the stretch of road is a rehabilitation of the street, increasing its elevation and improving draining. However, he said, borough leaders hope to start a maintenance schedule and periodically clear the surface of the creek.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.