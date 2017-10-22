Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Pleasant Hills shopping center sold to California real estate investor

Stephanie Hacke | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A three-store shopping center in Pleasant Hills, featuring the area's first Starbucks, was sold to a private commercial real estate investor from California for $5.3 million.

The shopping center, once a freestanding home to Pier 1 Imports then Party City, opened in July with Aspen Dental and T-Mobile. Starbucks, the center's anchor store, opened Oct. 2.

“Starbucks was really the driving force in this development,” said Isaac Gold, director of real estate at Columbus-based Skilken|Gold Real Estate Development which redeveloped the site.

The fourth-generation family business seeks out properties across the country where the retail corridor is thriving and finds a void, Gold said.

Starbucks had been looking for a location in the Pleasant Hills area for three years, Gold said. The Pleasant Hills store features a new nitrogen-nfused coffee system, which is installed in less than 1,000 out of the 13,327 stores across the U.S.

Skilken|Gold purchased the property in June 2016 and completed a 14-month redevelopment of the site.

Allegheny County real estate records show the property was purchased in June 2016 by PA 420 LLC for $1.5 million. County real estate records do not yet list the latest purchase of the shopping center.

Gold, who declined to identify the buyer, said the new owner sold a vineyard in California to purchase the shopping center, in hopes of visiting Pittsburgh and the Oakmont Country Club more.

The new shopping center brings new retailers to the area, or allowed old ones, in the case of Aspen Dental, to relocate and stay in the area. It also cleans up an “eyesore” that was sitting vacant for years.

Skilken|Gold saw the troubled Century III mall as a positive for the project. The area surrounding the mall is thriving, Gold said. The mall likely will be redeveloped, he said. At that point, it can only bring more traffic to the area.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.