South Hills

Baldwin Borough approves lease transfer for library

Suzanne Elliott | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Baldwin Borough Council approved a lease agreement that transfers Leland Community Center to the library.

The center will be the new home of the Baldwin Borough Public Library.

“We're ecstatic,” said Jenny Worley, library director, when asked about council's action.

John Barrett, borough manager, said the lease is for $1 and is for 25 years, with the option to renew for three additional 25-year terms.

The borough, in turn, will use the first floor of the building for its public works department, which is located in Leland Center.

“Each party will pay the proportionate share of utilities,” Barrett said.

The library itself has been located in the Wallace building on Macek Drive for the last 20 years.

The building is owned by the Baldwin-Whitehall School District.

The $2 million-plus renovation of the Leland Center will give the library 6,100-square-feet of space and a building of its own.

“The borough is providing the library with $300,000 in project money to complete the construction/build out of the space,” Barrett said. “Additionally, the borough and the library secured a $500,000 Keystone Grant for the project.”

To get input on the project, the library and its trustees held four public meetings to discuss the new library. Worley said feedback from the public was positive.

“Everyone is supportive and excited,” she said.

Worley said the library is still on target to be in its new home by the beginning of 2019.

The space will feature separate areas for adults, teens and children. To accommodate these plans, a small space will be added to the existing building, which was built in 1972.

Construction is expected to take nine months to complete, borough officials have said.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.

