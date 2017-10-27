Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Brentwood proceeds with borough building design plans

Suzanne Elliott | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.



Brentwood Borough Council agreed to proceed with design plans for a new borough building at the former Snee dairy site that will be one floor and house both its police department and Emergency Medical Services.

As part of the plan agreed to at its regular Oct. 23 meeting, the Brentwood Civic Center will be renovated to accommodate borough administration and council chambers. Council agreed unanimously to the $6.4 million project. Councilperson Stephanie Fox was absent.

“The wisdom of doing this is that it gives us the ability to have as much space as possible,” Mayor Dennis Troy said.

Project architect Matthew Franz of HHSDR Architects offered council four options for the new municipal complex. Two of the plans involved building a two-story building, while the other two proposals called for using the Brentwood Civic Center.

Brentwood's current municipal building dates back to 1915, the year the borough was formed. The building was a gift from Baldwin Township.

“The original township is buried here somewhere,” said Troy said.

George Bzboyovsky, borough manager, said there are no plans to raise property taxes to fund construction of the new building, which is expected to be funded through a bond issue.

“We are not going to look at a tax increase for the next five years or so,” he said.

On a related matter, council gave the green light to have Skelly and Loy Engineering-Environmental Consultants to provide hazardous materials and asbestos abatement consulting services for the planned demolition of the Snee property, which was declared blighted by council. The value of that contract is $17,275 and will be paid from the borough building fund.

Council also agreed to have Gateway Engineers prepare bid documents for the demolition of the Snee property and 10 Marylea Ave. The value of that contract is $7,500.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.

