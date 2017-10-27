Baldwin High School students help Hurricane Irma victims in Florida

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Becca Michalski and Hilary Trifelos were classmates at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Mercer County.

Michalski went on to teach Spanish at Baldwin High School, while Trifelos became a fifth-grade teacher at Naples Park Elementary School in North Naples, Fla. Despite the distance, the two friends stayed in touch.

Michalski said she was horrified when she learned how Hurricane Irma impacted the lives of the families of eight students at the school where Hilary taught. The families, all migrant workers, lost everything because of the September hurricane, the fourth costliest hurricane on record.

“They had no homes,” said Michalski, who put together a site on Amazon , where people could purchase items for the families. Items that can be bought on the site include coloring books, crayons, children's books, magic markers, as well as cleaning supplies, hygiene products, children's clothes and diapers.

“These people are going from shelter to shelter,” she said.

Conditions after the hurricane were so terrible that a relief worker saw a woman sitting on the ground crying. She was asked what was wrong and said her baby was using a week-old diaper and her husband was not able to work during the storm.

“They have nothing.”

Even though Hurricane Irma took place in September and is no longer being covered in the news, its aftermath is still very real in southern Florida, said Michalski, who shared this with members of the Baldwin High School Spanish Club, a group she sponsors.

Besides the Amazon site, club members told Michalski they wanted to help too. They decided to sell plastic purple and blue bracelets that say “#Fuerte Con Naples Park — I stand with Naples Park” in Spanish. The purple was chosen because it is the school color of Baldwin High, while blue is the school color of Naples Park.

“We didn't want to do anything super fancy,” said Tijuana Mrkalj, a Baldwin High senior.

Bindhya Neupancy, also a Baldwin High senior, said kids wouldn't want to spend money on diapers. But, they would spend $1 on a plastic bracelet as a fundraiser.

“A lot of kids collect these,” she said.

“They are learning civic virtue,” said Kate Deemer, a Baldwin High U.S. history teacher who has been working with Michalski on the fundraising project. “Do good deeds.”

“Our parents raised us to help others,” added Baldwin High senior, Emilee Spozarski. “Everyone deserves help.”

For Mrkalj, whose family is from Serbia, and Neupancy, who moved from Nepal to the United States in 2008, the project hits close to home.

“I know what my parents had to do to get here,” Mrkalj said. “Giving back is a good thing.”

The sale of the bracelets is expected to raise around $1,100. Michalski said the money will be evenly divided among the families. Half of the money will go toward a grocery store gift card so each family can have Christmas dinner, while the other half will be earmarked for gifts. “We've all needed charity in our lives,” Deemer said. “This is teaching compassionate behavior.”

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.