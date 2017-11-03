Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

West Jefferson Hills district hires new technology director at $100K salary

Stephanie Hacke | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

West Jefferson Hills School District's new director of technology is starting at an important time.

District leaders are beginning to make decisions about classroom and student technology for the new $95 million Thomas Jefferson High School; and all fifth and eighth graders in the district soon will be equipped with Chromebooks as the district rolls out a one-to-one initiative.

Board members at their Oct. 24 meeting in a 7-0 vote approved the hiring of Gerry Dawson for a three-year term at an annual salary of $100,000. His start date has yet to be determined. Board members Kerri Gonot and Lori Danen were absent.

“First and foremost, we wanted somebody who had experience with construction, who knew the technological side of the position,” Superintendent Michael Ghilani said. “If your equipment doesn't work — it's not reliable — you can't even get technology off the ground.”

District leaders also were looking for a person who would work well with staff, “someone who is going to try and build relationships with people and gain the trust of our staff,” Ghilani said.

“I want someone who the teachers see all of the time, they know who he is, he's in their classrooms, and they see him as a resource and a help,” Ghilani said.

Dawson comes to West Jefferson Hills from the Frazier School District in Fayette County, where he has worked as technology director for 14 years. Nearly 40 people applied for the job after West Jefferson Hills conducted a statewide search to fill the open position after longtime director of technology Suhail Baloch retired in September.

The new Thomas Jefferson High School, set to open in the summer of 2018, will have “state of the art technology,” Ghilani said, with wireless access inside and out of the building.

“We're at a juncture now with our construction project. We've installed the infrastructure, but now we're looking at the classroom technology and student technology. He's coming in at a very important time,” Ghilani said.

Dawson also has experience with one-to-one initiatives. During his interview process, he told district leaders about several apps and programs that will help enhance Chromebook usage in the classroom.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.