West Jefferson Hills leaders expected to tap into $29 million reserve fund

West Jefferson Hills School District leaders say they'll likely need to tap into the district's nearly $29 million reserve in the next two years to help pay off debt incurred to finance the new $95 million Thomas Jefferson High School.

Board members at their Oct. 24 meeting added $1.4 million to the district's committed funds, set aside for construction and facilities renovations and debt service payments.

Another $2.5 million previously committed to pay for planned increases to teacher retirement costs was reclassified to be used for construction and facilities renovations.

West Jefferson Hills leaders have been building the district's fund balance since 2009, knowing that the debt service payments for the new Thomas Jefferson High School at some point would outweigh the money coming in through real estate tax dollars, finance Director Tracy Harris said.

District leaders planned seven years of real estate tax increases up to the state-issued index, which the district is allowed to raise taxes without seeking additional approvals or going out for referendum under Act 1. The tax increases began in 2013-14 school year and are planned to continue through 2019-20.

To fund the new high school, which is set to open on 161 acres off of Old Clairton Road next summer, district leaders also planned six straight years of borrowing. That started in 2013-14 and will go through 2018-19.

The first three borrowings were for smaller amounts of about $10 million each, Harris said. That meant payments on them have not been as large. The district has been covering those payments through money collected in real estate taxes while putting additional money aside for when payments for the larger borrowings begin.

The last two years, the district borrowed $30 million and $27 million, respectively.

By 2019-20, the district will begin making payments on all of the borrowings.

With the state-issued index prohibiting the district from raising taxes above a certain mark in a given year, Harris said, West Jefferson Hills leaders had to raise taxes slowly over several years in preparation for the payments on debt service.

In its committed fund balance, the district has $19.6 million set aside for facilities renovations and construction projects; $3 million for post-retirement benefits; $1 million for health insurance stabilization; $2 million for Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System stabilization; and $2 million for debt service payments.

District leaders have been able to fund increases in PSERS through their general fund. That led them to take $2.5 million from the PSERS stabilization fund and move it to construction and facilities.

The facilities renovations and construction projects fund is both for the new high school and other projects that likely will be needed in the district, as it faces growth.

A feasibility study is being conducted to determine how the district should deal with a booming population.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.