Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

West Jefferson Hills leaders expected to tap into $29 million reserve fund

Stephanie Hacke | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 55 minutes ago

West Jefferson Hills School District leaders say they'll likely need to tap into the district's nearly $29 million reserve in the next two years to help pay off debt incurred to finance the new $95 million Thomas Jefferson High School.

Board members at their Oct. 24 meeting added $1.4 million to the district's committed funds, set aside for construction and facilities renovations and debt service payments.

Another $2.5 million previously committed to pay for planned increases to teacher retirement costs was reclassified to be used for construction and facilities renovations.

West Jefferson Hills leaders have been building the district's fund balance since 2009, knowing that the debt service payments for the new Thomas Jefferson High School at some point would outweigh the money coming in through real estate tax dollars, finance Director Tracy Harris said.

District leaders planned seven years of real estate tax increases up to the state-issued index, which the district is allowed to raise taxes without seeking additional approvals or going out for referendum under Act 1. The tax increases began in 2013-14 school year and are planned to continue through 2019-20.

To fund the new high school, which is set to open on 161 acres off of Old Clairton Road next summer, district leaders also planned six straight years of borrowing. That started in 2013-14 and will go through 2018-19.

The first three borrowings were for smaller amounts of about $10 million each, Harris said. That meant payments on them have not been as large. The district has been covering those payments through money collected in real estate taxes while putting additional money aside for when payments for the larger borrowings begin.

The last two years, the district borrowed $30 million and $27 million, respectively.

By 2019-20, the district will begin making payments on all of the borrowings.

With the state-issued index prohibiting the district from raising taxes above a certain mark in a given year, Harris said, West Jefferson Hills leaders had to raise taxes slowly over several years in preparation for the payments on debt service.

In its committed fund balance, the district has $19.6 million set aside for facilities renovations and construction projects; $3 million for post-retirement benefits; $1 million for health insurance stabilization; $2 million for Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System stabilization; and $2 million for debt service payments.

District leaders have been able to fund increases in PSERS through their general fund. That led them to take $2.5 million from the PSERS stabilization fund and move it to construction and facilities.

The facilities renovations and construction projects fund is both for the new high school and other projects that likely will be needed in the district, as it faces growth.

A feasibility study is being conducted to determine how the district should deal with a booming population.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.