Election Day: West Jefferson Hills board race sees competition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For updates to this story and for election results, visit TribLIVE.com/local/southhills .

Here is a look at school board races in the Baldwin-Whitehall, Brentwood and West Jefferson Hills school districts. Voters will go to the polls Nov. 7 with a slate of local election, many of which are uncontested.

West Jefferson Hills

In the West-Jefferson Hills School District, five people are vying for four open seats in the Nov. 7 general election. Incumbents in the race are Anna Louise Lilley, who is running only on the Democratic ticket, and John Hosmer, who is only on the Republican ticket. Incumbent Christopher Zacur is running on both parties.

Hosmer, a retired civil servant, said as a board member one of the biggest challenge he and his colleagues face is seeing the completion and occupancy of the new $95 million Thomas Jefferson High School, which is expected to open next summer.

“We want to get it done and control the costs,” Hosmer said. Also, the school district is growing and it is important to be in a position to accommodate that growth.

Anna Louise Lilley did not return a telephone call or email seeking comment. Zacur did not reply to a request for comment.

Newcomer Kristin Shoemaker, a former registered nurse for UPMC, said it is going to be tough to find a way to handle overcrowding in the district schools and try and find a way to please all of the stakeholders.

Shoemaker, who is running on both sides of the ticket, said she is often asked by neighbors if she favors community or centralized school districts.

“I would like the communities to get the stakeholders involved and listen to what they have to say,” she said.

Kimberley Finnerty, who is running on the Democratic and Republican tickets, could not be reached for comment.

Baldwin-Whitehall

Two incumbents and two newcomers are vying for four open seats on the Baldwin-Whitehall School Board. Current board members, Martin Michael Schmotzer and Elliot Rambo decided not to seek another term.

Karen Brown, board president who is a retired educator, and David Solenday, a project coordinator at Community Care Behavioral Health, are each seeking re-election and are both running on the Democrat and Republican tickets. Newcomers Louise Mancuso Wolf and Gerald Pantone also are running on both party tickets.

“This district was built with strong values and traditions. I want to uphold those traditions and values while finding ways to move the district forward. The more we can be on the cutting edge of education, the better we will be able to meet the needs of the students in our fast-technology world,” said Brown, who has two children who graduated from the Baldwin-Whitehall School District.

She said the biggest problem facing the district, like any school district, is funding.

“But, we're on the right track,” she said.

Solenday, a lifetime member of the PTA, said he became a member of the school board “to represent different groups in the community and ensure that others have a voice in making educational and administrative decisions. I have a personal interest in preserving and improving the quality of our schools. I believe in quality public education for current and future students.”

Louise Mancuso Wolf is a graduate of Baldwin-Whitehall High School and has a degree in business administration and finance from Robert Morris University. She has worked business management, administration, accounting, finance, controls, asset management, relationship and business development. Wolf could not be reached for comment.

She had children who have either graduated or attended school in the district.

Gerald Pantone, who was in retail management before becoming a stay-at-home father, has said he is running for a seat on the board because he wants to make sure everyone's voice is heard.

Brentwood

Like Baldwin-Whitehall, there are four open seats on the Brentwood Borough School Board. The four candidates, Donna Werner, Kristie Kraeuter, Gary Topolosky, and Dale Johnson, are already members of the board and are seeking re-election to a four-year term. They are also running as both Democrats and Republicans.

Kraeuter, who was appointed to the board in April 2016 to replace Sarah Komlenic, who resigned, has children who are either attending or have attended school in the district. Kraeuter did not return telephone calls for comment.

Gary Topolosky, a patent attorney, said the biggest challenge the district faces is balancing income with growing costs.

“I will try and keep us reigned in,” he said.

Donna Werner did not return telephone calls and Dale Johnson could not be reached for comment.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.