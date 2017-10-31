Veterans Day ceremony set for Nov. 10 at Thomas Jefferson High School

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Jefferson Hills Chamber of Commerce, borough council, veterans and high school students will join together to honor Veterans Day at Thomas Jefferson High School, 310 Old Clairton Road in Jefferson Hills, with a ceremony planned for 12 p.m. Nov. 10.

A reception will take place at 11:30 a.m. outside the high school with refreshments provided by Steel Center for Career & Technical Education students.

Prior to the ceremony, Thomas Jefferson High School students will deliver about 500 handmade thank you cards to veterans at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Oakland.

Students from the elementary schools, the middle school and high school created the thank you cards to honor and thank veterans currently in the hospital.

The Veterans Day ceremony will pay tribute and recognize all four branches of the service plus the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and Merchant Marines.

Speakers for the event include Mike Thatcher, Marine Corps officer; Chris Sefcheck, Thomas Jefferson principal and Air Force veteran; Sam DeMarco, Marine Corps veteran; and others, with musical performances by the Thomas Jefferson band and chorus.

Parking is available at the field house parking lot. Reserved parking for veterans and their families is available in the front parking lot. Parking will be available beginning at 11 a.m.

The event will be broadcast live with a link available at wjhsd.net.