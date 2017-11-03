Veterans Day ceremony to be held at Thomas Jefferson HS

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Jefferson Hills Chamber of Commerce, borough council, veterans and high school students will join together to honor Veterans Day at Thomas Jefferson High School, 310 Old Clairton Road in Jefferson Hills, with a ceremony planned for noon Nov. 10.

A reception will take place at 11:30 a.m. outside the high school with refreshments provided by Steel Center for Career & Technical Education students.

Prior to the ceremony, Thomas Jefferson High School students will deliver about 1,000 handmade thank-you cards to veterans at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Oakland.

Students from the elementary schools, middle school and high school created the thank-you cards to honor and thank veterans who are in the hospital.

The Veterans Day ceremony will pay tribute and recognize all four branches of the service plus the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and Merchant Marines.

Speakers for the event include Mike Thatcher, Marine Corps officer; Chris Sefcheck, Thomas Jefferson principal and Air Force veteran; Sam DeMarco, Marine Corps veteran; and others, with musical performances by the Thomas Jefferson band and chorus.

Parking is available at the field house parking lot. Reserved parking for veterans and their families is available in the front parking lot. Parking will be available beginning at 11 a.m.

The event will be broadcast live with a link available at wjhsd.net.

Holiday events

The South Hills Record is seeking your organization's holiday events and activities to list in upcoming editions. Submit your group's events — including dates, times, details, cost — to reporter Suzanne Elliott at selliott@tribweb.com with the subject line “SHR holidays.”

Network luncheon

The monthly luncheon meeting of the Women's Networking of the Brentwood Baldwin Whitehall Chamber of Commerce will meet 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at South Hills Country Club. Members and nonmembers are welcome.

School to hold craft, vendor show

St. Elizabeth Elementary School, 1 Grove Place No. 5, Baldwin, will hold its annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 18 in the school's gym.

There will be more than 50 tables with an assortment of crafts and products as well as a 50/50 raffle and auction.

Refreshments will be available.

Superintendent forum planned

Michael Ghiliani, superintendent of the West Jefferson Hills School District, will hold a forum 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13 in Room 104 at Thomas Jefferson High School.

Subjects to be discussed include the district's three-year comprehensive plan. There will also be a dialogue and exchange of ideas. The forum is open to all district parents. Please RSVP by Nov. 9 to Patty Zeleznick at pzeleznick@wjhsd.net.

Festival of Trees

Southwestern Healthcare Center is currently looking for local businesses to participate in its Festival of Trees event at its Continuing Care Campus. Each business decides upon a theme and comes to our campus on Nov 28 to decorate a tree.

Trees will be provided by the center. Interested parties should contact Sara Hull at 412-651-1711 or by email at shull@southwesternhealthcare.com for more information.