Jackson, Taylor, Buchanan all stayed there: Brentwood ornament features Point View Hotel

The Brentwood Park Initiative again is offering a limited edition holiday ornament made by Wendell August Forge.

This year's ornament features the iconic Point View Hotel based on a drawing made by artist Tom Yochum, who died in 2015. Yochum, a lifelong Brentwood resident, is known for his drawings of more than 200 homes and historic attractions in Western Pennsylvania.

The landmark Brownsville Road hotel, torn down a decade ago, was believed to have been built in the 1820s and was part of Brownsville Road's carriage route. It had eight rooms, including the President's Room. Three presidents — prior to their presidency — stayed at the hotel: Andrew Jackson, Zachary Taylor and James Buchanan.

According to Julie McCarthy of the Brentwood Park Initiative, the Point View had a blind cellar and trap door that supported the belief the hotel was once a stop on the Underground Railroad.

“It was a landmark that most of us in our 50s, 60s and 70s grew up with,” said McCarthy, BPI's secretary. “We had a ready drawing and it was an important part of our community.”

Last year's ornament offered by BPI was the Whitehall Twin Movie Theater and Whitehall Center. It was also made by Mercer County-based Wendell August Forge. That ornament was also based on a drawing by Yochum.

The 2017 ornaments are $25 and will be available for purchase at Capetta Dentistry, Brentwood Library, Spartan Pharmacy on Brownsville Road and Pampered Pet. There are limited numbers of the 2016 ornament, as well as the 2015 ornament, which commemorated Brentwood's 100th anniversary as a borough. They are also $25 each. Mail orders can be arranged by calling 412-951-1059.

“This is our third one and it brings back memories for a lot of us,” said Donna Werner, BPI president. “At one time it was the hub of Brentwood.”

