Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Jackson, Taylor, Buchanan all stayed there: Brentwood ornament features Point View Hotel

Suzanne Elliott | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
The Brentwood Park Initiative again is offering a limited edition holiday ornament made by Wendell August Forge. This year’s ornament features the iconic Point View Hotel based on a drawing made artist Tom Yochum who died in 2015. Yochum, a lifelong Brentwood resident, is known for his drawings of more than 200 homes and historic attractions in western Pennsylvania. The landmark Brownsville Road hotel, torn down a decade ago, was believed to have been built in the 1820s and was part of Brownsville Road’s carriage route. It had eight rooms, including the President’s Room. Three presidents – prior to their presidency - stayed at the hotel, Andrew Jackson, Zachary Taylor and James Buchanan.
The Brentwood Park Initiative again is offering a limited edition holiday ornament made by Wendell August Forge. This year’s ornament features the iconic Point View Hotel based on a drawing made artist Tom Yochum who died in 2015. Yochum, a lifelong Brentwood resident, is known for his drawings of more than 200 homes and historic attractions in western Pennsylvania. The landmark Brownsville Road hotel, torn down a decade ago, was believed to have been built in the 1820s and was part of Brownsville Road’s carriage route. It had eight rooms, including the President’s Room. Three presidents – prior to their presidency - stayed at the hotel, Andrew Jackson, Zachary Taylor and James Buchanan.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Brentwood Park Initiative again is offering a limited edition holiday ornament made by Wendell August Forge.

This year's ornament features the iconic Point View Hotel based on a drawing made by artist Tom Yochum, who died in 2015. Yochum, a lifelong Brentwood resident, is known for his drawings of more than 200 homes and historic attractions in Western Pennsylvania.

The landmark Brownsville Road hotel, torn down a decade ago, was believed to have been built in the 1820s and was part of Brownsville Road's carriage route. It had eight rooms, including the President's Room. Three presidents — prior to their presidency — stayed at the hotel: Andrew Jackson, Zachary Taylor and James Buchanan.

According to Julie McCarthy of the Brentwood Park Initiative, the Point View had a blind cellar and trap door that supported the belief the hotel was once a stop on the Underground Railroad.

“It was a landmark that most of us in our 50s, 60s and 70s grew up with,” said McCarthy, BPI's secretary. “We had a ready drawing and it was an important part of our community.”

Last year's ornament offered by BPI was the Whitehall Twin Movie Theater and Whitehall Center. It was also made by Mercer County-based Wendell August Forge. That ornament was also based on a drawing by Yochum.

The 2017 ornaments are $25 and will be available for purchase at Capetta Dentistry, Brentwood Library, Spartan Pharmacy on Brownsville Road and Pampered Pet. There are limited numbers of the 2016 ornament, as well as the 2015 ornament, which commemorated Brentwood's 100th anniversary as a borough. They are also $25 each. Mail orders can be arranged by calling 412-951-1059.

“This is our third one and it brings back memories for a lot of us,” said Donna Werner, BPI president. “At one time it was the hub of Brentwood.”

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.