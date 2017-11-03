Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

West Jefferson Hills students send 1,000 thank-you cards to veterans

Suzanne Elliott | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Students in the West Jefferson Hills School District are sending 1,000 cards to patients at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Oakland to say thank-you in a big way for their service to the country.

“It's all grade levels,” said Chris Sefcheck, principal at Thomas Jefferson High School, who is spearheading the effort on behalf of the district's 2,900 students.

The genesis of the thank-you card project was last year's delivery of Valentine's Day cards to 500 patients at the hospital, said Sefcheck, who is a veteran of the Air Force and was in the Gulf War.

“The students thought it was awesome,” he said.

So with Veterans Day on Nov. 10, district officials, teachers and students decided on sending thank-you cards to veterans at the hospital.

“They are thanking the veterans for what they did,” said Sefcheck, adding that seniors from Thomas Jefferson High School will deliver the cards to the patients.

“It is all driven by them,” Sefcheck said. “This is what makes this country great.”

The cards, all handmade, include drawings, pictures and personal letters for the hospital patients. In some of the cards, students even mention family members who have served in the armed services.

“There has been overwhelming support,” said Sefcheck, adding that many district students do community support projects, mostly behind the scenes. Sefcheck said it is a sobering experience for the students to see some of the veterans who lost a leg or arm while in the service.

“It is difficult things for them to see,” he said.

Caitlin Swoger, a fourth- grade teacher at Gill Hall Elementary School, said her students were enthusiastic.

“In class, we had a discussion about veterans and Veterans Day,” she said. “During that discussion, the children were very inquisitive and excited to know that the cards they were going to make would be delivered to local veterans in Pittsburgh. The children brainstormed together to come up with ideas and words to use when creating their own individual cards.”

On Veterans Day, the West Jefferson Hills Chamber of Commerce, Pleasant Hills and Jefferson Hills borough councils, veterans and high school students will mark the day with a noon ceremony at the high school that includes speeches and performances by the high school band, chorus and choir. The keynote speaker is Sam DeMarco, a retired Marine and Vietnam War veteran. Other featured speakers include Michael Thatcher, a former Marine and district judge candidate, as well as Sue Mackulin of the Jefferson Hills Chamber of Commerce.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.