Brentwood set to bid out pool work

Brentwood Borough Council agreed to go ahead and prepare bid documents for repairs to its community pool.

The borough will spend roughly $600,000 on the project that includes repairs to the pool's liner system, concrete decking and pipes, said George Zboyovsky, the borough manager.

“The pool needs painted, a liner and new piping,” he said.

In August, borough council agreed to reduce the cost of the renovation of the pool —built in the 1970s — because bids came in more than double the anticipated cost with the lowest bid being $1.8 million. The original bid package included a double slide and climbing wall.

Zboyovsky said bids should be awarded sometime in the spring. Repairs are expected to be made after the swimming pool closes in the summer of 2018, he said.

The borough received a $175,000 Community Infrastructure and Tourism Fund grant to help with the renovations. The smaller-scale project will not affect the grant, but council will have to request an extension, he said.

The borough sells about 400 pool passes a year. Last year, individual pool passes cost $35 for ages 18 to 59; $15 for ages 3 to 17 and $25 for age 60 and older. A family pass for two adults and up to three children in the same household was $75. Members of Brentwood EMS and Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company can receive passes at no cost.

The daily admission rate last year was $3 for adults and $1 for children.

