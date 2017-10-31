Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Attorney: Autistic student bullied into eating his own waste

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
Police are investigating after a Bethel Park man alleged that his son was bullied into eating his own feces at a Jefferson Hills vocational school earlier this month, according to the family's attorney.

The student, who is autistic, was also allegedly forced to drink urine by other students at the Steel Center Career and Technical Education school.

Attorney Phil DiLucente said there was a third incident in which the student's head was forced into a toilet.

“This shouldn't happen to a special-needs child, and I'm very disappointed with the whole situation,” DiLucente said.

He said all the alleged incidents happened within the past month, and a complaint has been filed with Jefferson Hills police.

Neither Jefferson Hills police nor Steel Center officials could not immediately be reached.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

