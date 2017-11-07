Jefferson Hills leaders to discuss fire department consolidation study

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Signs line the streets in Jefferson Hills, asking the borough to “Save Floreffe Fire Hall.”

Fliers were distributed to homeowners warning that a consolidation plan for the borough's three fire companies could be harmful.

In the last several weeks, questions, concerns and rumors have swirled throughout Jefferson Hills about the municipality's plans for the future of it's fire service and possibility of consolidation of fire companies in the municipality, borough spokeswoman Jane Milner said.

Council members plan to address the “Feasibility of Consolidation of Fire Services” study conducted by a peer consultant and executive fire officer with the Department of Community and Economic Development's Governor's Center for Local Government Services at their agenda setting meeting 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the municipal building, 925 Old Clairton Road.

“Council has been doing its due diligence for over a year talking at council meetings about the issues raised in the report and in meeting with fire chiefs of our three borough companies: Floreffe, Gill Hall and Jefferson Hills 885,” Milner said. “Council's over-riding concern has been focusing on solutions to continuing to be able to provide high level fire services to our communities.”

The study, posted on the borough's website last week, recommends the closure of Floreffe Volunteer Fire Company, relocating the Jefferson Hills 885 Fire Company to the former Large Volunteer Fire Department, and keeping the Gill Hall Volunteer Fire Company station.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.