Election Day: Baldwin-Whitehall, Brentwood, West Jefferson Hills results
Updated 13 minutes ago
Polls across Pennsylvania are closed.
We'll post results from Brentwood, Baldwin-Whitehall and West Jefferson Hills school board races. Check back as more information becomes available.
Unofficial results from the Allegheny County Elections Division are posted below. Results are unofficial until verified by elections division officials.
Baldwin-Whitehall
Two incumbents, Karen Brown, the board president, and David Solenday, are running for re-election, while newcomers Louise Mancuso Wolf and Gerald Patone are running for the seats now held by current board members Martin Michael Schmotzer and Elliot Rambo, who are not running again.
Karen Brown:
Louise Mancuso Wolf:
David Solenday:
Gerald Pantone:
Brentwood
Four incumbents on the Brentwood School Board are all running for re-election; Donna Werner, Kristie Kraeuter, Gary Topolosky, and Dale Johnson.
Donna Werner:
Kristie Kraeuter:
Gary Topolosky:
Dale Johnson:
West Jefferson Hills
West Jefferson Hills has five people running for the four open seats including incumbents, Anna Louise Lilley, John Hosmer and Christopher Zacur. The challengers for the seats on the board are Kristin Shoemaker and Kimberley Finnerty.
Anna Louise Lilley:
John Hosmer:
Christopher Zacur:
Kristin Shoemaker:
Kimberley Finnerty:
Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.