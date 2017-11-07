Election Day: Results from South Hills municipalities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We're updating results across Baldwin Borough, Baldwin Township, Brentwood, Jefferson Hills, Pleasant Hills and Whitehall. Check back as more information becomes available.

Unofficial results from the Allegheny County Elections Division are posted below. Results are unofficial until verified by elections division officials.

Brentwood

In Brentwood Borough, three incumbent council members, Robert Pasquantonio, A.J. Doyle and John Frombach are running for re-election for the four open council seats. Both Frombach, the council president, and Pasquantonio are running as Democrats. Doyle is running as both a Republican and Democrat. Newcomers Jennifer George and Mary Vetere also are running.

Dennis Troy, borough mayor, is running unchallenged.

Mayor

Dennis Troy:

Council (four seats)

Robert Pasquantino:

John Frombach:

A.J. Doyle:

Jennifer George:

Mary Vetere:

Baldwin Borough

Five people in Baldwin Borough including council incumbents, Marianne Conley and Francis Scott, are running for the four seats up for election. Also running for election to borough council include Chad Hurka, Robert Ieraci, and E. John Egger.

Running for re-election is Mayor David Depretis, a Democrat. He is unopposed.

Mayor

David Depretis: 98

Council

Marianne Conley: 110

Francis Scott: 90

Chad Hurka: 96

E. John Egger: 87

Robert Ieraci: 51

Baldwin Township

There are two seats up for election on the Baldwin Township commission and three people are running for them including incumbents John Paravati and Eileen Frisoli. They are being challenged by Robert Downey Jr.

Council

Eileen Frisoli:229

Robert Downey Jr.:253

John Paravati: 176

Jefferson Hills

In Jefferson Hills, five people are running for the four open seats on borough council including incumbents Christopher King, David Montgomery and Francis Sockman, Vickie Lynn Ielease and Gregg Daily.

Council

Christopher King:

David Montgomery:

Francis Sockman:

Vickie Lynn Ielease:

Gregg Daily:

Pleasant Hills

William Trimbath, a borough councilman, is running uncontested for mayor.

On council, there are four seats available for a four-year term, and one seat for a two-year term. Incumbents, Jeffrey Soloman, Cheryl Lee Freedman, Robert Karcher, and Regis Brown are up for election to the four-year term. Freedman also filed for the two-year term. Newcomer Marian Haley, a public relations specialist, is running for both the four-year term and the two-year term.

Mayor

William Trimbath:

Council (four seats, four-year terms)

Jeffrey Soloman:

Cheryl Lee Freedman:

Robert Karcher:

Regis Brown:

Marian Haley:

Council (one seats, two-year term)

Marian Haley:

Cheryl Lee Freedman:

Whitehall

Incumbent mayor Joe Nowalk, a Democrat, is facing challenger Julie Mancine, a Republican.

On borough council there are four seats up for grabs. Incumbents Kathy Depuy, a Democrat; Linda Book, a Republican, and John Wotus, a Democrat, are running for re-election. They are being challenged by Thomas Gregory Kelley, a Democrat; Harold Plus, a Republican, Alexa Mihalko, a Democrat, Theodore Mueskes Jr., a Republican and Chris Mooney, also a Republican.

Kelly Sgattoni, the incumbent tax collector, is running unchallenged. She is a Democrat.

Mayor

Joe Nowalk

Julie Mancine

Council

Kathy Depuy (D):

Thomas Gregory Kelley (D):

John Wotus (D):

Alexa Mihalko (D):

Kelly Sgattoni (D):

Linda Book (R):

Chris Mooney (R):

Harold Plus (R):

Theodore Mueskes Jr. (R):

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.