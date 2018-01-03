West Jefferson Hills kindergarten registration set to begin
West Jefferson Hills School District will hold a registration session for parents and guardians of children who will be entering kindergarten this fall.
The session will be held 4:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at McClellan, Jefferson and Gill Hall Elementary schools.
Please bring the completed enrollment package that is available online and at the elementary schools and the administration buildings. In addition, bring proof of residency. This can be a mortgage statement, bank statement, lease or utility bill.
Also needed for registration is the child's immunization card, health history form and birth certificate.
Please call to pre-register and obtain an enrollment package if you have not done so already. Gill Hall Elementary, 412-655-4732; Jefferson Elementary, 412-655-4163, and McClellan Elementary, 412-655-2700.
Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.