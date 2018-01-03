Pleasant Hills new mayor among South Hills reorganizational changes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here's a look at changes stemming from reorganizational meetings at the municipal level across the South Hills.

Pleasant Hills

Pleasant Hills Borough has a familiar face as its new mayor.

After serving on council for 23 years, William Trimbath was sworn in Jan. 2 as the borough's mayor.

“It's too early to tell how different it will be,” Trimbath said about his new responsibilities. “But, we have two large sewer projects going on in the borough that I would like to see finish. We want to improve our parks and continue to provide good public safety.”

Jeff Soloman is the council president. Also sworn into office Jan. 2 were Bob Karcher, Marian Haley and Cheryl Freedman.

Baldwin Borough

New council president is incumbent council member Ed Moeller; Marianne Conley is vice president. Conley and newcomers John Egger and Chad Hurka were sworn into office.

Incumbent David Depretis also was sworn into another term as borough mayor.

Whitehall

Mayor James Nowalk was sworn into another four-year term at the borough's Jan. 2 reorganization meeting. Linda Book, who was re-elected, is the new council president. Incumbent Bill Veith is council vice president.

Also taking the oath for another term on council were Kathy DePuy and John Wotus. New borough police officer, Joseph Budd, was also sworn into office at the meeting.

Baldwin Township

Eileen Frisoli retained her post as president of the Baldwin Township board of supervisors.

Sue Snyder was named vice president.

Brentwood

Harold Smith was elected president of the Brentwood Borough Council. He was nominated by John Frombach, the outgoing president.

Frombach, who was re-elected to council, was named vice president.

Besides Frombach, council members, A.J. Doyle and Robert Pasquantonio, were sworn into office by District Judge Ralph Kaiser.

They were joined by council newcomer, Jennifer George, who took the oath of office from councilwoman, Stephanie Fox, a notary public. Mayor Dennis Troy was also was sworn into another term.

• Council also agreed at the meeting to up hold Troy's veto of a bill, passed last month that would add additional restrictions to on-street parking throughout the borough.

Jefferson Hills

Christopher King retained his position as council president.

Incumbent James Weber was elected vice president.

Besides King and Weber, District Judge Mike Thatcher administered the oath of office to incumbents Mayor Janice Cmar, and council members Vicki Ielase, David Montgomery and Francis Sockman, all of whom were re-elected.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.