South Hills

'Dancing with the Athletes' set for Jan 22 at Thomas Jefferson HS

Suzanne Elliott | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
Rocco Kempa and Carissa Budday perform a ballet to the song 'I Caught Myself,' Jan. 26, 2017, during 'Dancing with the Athletes' at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Randy Jarosz | for the Tribune-Review
Rocco Kempa and Carissa Budday perform a ballet to the song 'I Caught Myself,' Jan. 26, 2017, during 'Dancing with the Athletes' at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Jackie Lamars and Cole Majernik perform a jive to the song 'Land of a Thousand Dances,' Jan. 26, 2017, during 'Dancing with the Athletes' at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Randy Jarosz | for the Tribune-Review
Jackie Lamars and Cole Majernik perform a jive to the song 'Land of a Thousand Dances,' Jan. 26, 2017, during 'Dancing with the Athletes' at Thomas Jefferson High School.

Updated 3 hours ago

Thomas Jefferson High School will hold it “Dancing with the Athletes” competition at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 in the high school auditorium, 310 Old Clairton Road, Jefferson Hills.

The annual event is a spin-off of Penn State's THON, a dance marathon that raises money for pediatric cancer.

The friendly battle allows athletes and dancers to team up and create a dance routine to perform, which will be judged by a panel of local judges.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.

