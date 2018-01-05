Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Night at the Races to benefit Brentwood July 4th parade, fireworks

Suzanne Elliott | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Place a bet on a horse, have some food, and enter a raffle, all the while helping the Brentwood Fourth of July Committee raise funds so it can put on the borough's annual parade and fireworks show, an event that organizers say attracts more than 40,000 people each year.

The committee's A Night at the Races is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at St. Albert the Great Church Hall, 3188 Schieck St. in Baldwin. The cost is $15 per person and includes food, soft drinks, beer and race setups.

Melissa Lenigan, committee chairperson, said attendees will be able to place bets on 10 different races. They also have the option of sponsoring a horse for $10, or a race — which is run by 10 horses — for $50. There are 100 horses available for sponsorship and sponsors have the option of naming the one they sponsor.

“Some of the horse names can be a pretty good play on words,” she said. “Those are the ones that attract the most bets.”

It costs the committee around $30,000 to put on the parade and subsequent fireworks show. The committee does not receive any money for the two events from Brentwood Borough, she said. Around 60 to 70 groups and organizations participate in the parade each year, she added.

“It's our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Lenigan said.

The races that will be shown at the fundraiser have been pre-recorded and will be shown on a projection screen with a professional announcer calling each one.

A number of local Brentwood businesses have donated baskets for the event, said Lenigan, adding the baskets are always popular with attendees.

“It will be a great night for all,” she said.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.

