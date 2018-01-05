Cold weather forces calendar change for Brentwood, Baldwin-Whitehall, West Jefferson Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Class will be in session on Jan. 15 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — for students in the Brentwood Borough, Baldwin-Whitehall and West Jefferson Hills school districts.

All three districts canceled classes Jan. 5 due to the extreme cold temperatures and wind chill that made conditions feel even colder. Also because of the bone-chilling temperatures, all three districts had been working under a two-hour delay for most of the previous week.

“When the district operates on a 10 a.m. start, those hours are not made up since additional time was already built into the calendar,” said Amy Burch, Brentwood school superintendent. “Snow make-up days are always built into the school calendar.”

Under Pennsylvania law, students must attend school for 180 days by June 15, or the last scheduled school day on the calendar, according to Act 88.

Randal Lutz, superintendent of Baldwin-Whitehall, said it is difficult to make up time lost to weather delays.

“The school day still counts and we have limits in our CBA (collective bargaining agreement) on total student days and total staff days,” Lutz said in an email. “Use of the Chromebooks will definitely help at the high school as the content for classes is not just bound to the classroom.”

According to the Brentwood Borough School District and West Jefferson Hills School District calendars, the next scheduled make-up snow day is Presidents Day (Feb. 19), while the next scheduled make-up snow day in Baldwin-Whitehall is March 28 and March 29 — right before the district goes on spring break.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.