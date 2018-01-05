Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Cold weather forces calendar change for Brentwood, Baldwin-Whitehall, West Jefferson Hills

Suzanne Elliott | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 12:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Class will be in session on Jan. 15 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — for students in the Brentwood Borough, Baldwin-Whitehall and West Jefferson Hills school districts.

All three districts canceled classes Jan. 5 due to the extreme cold temperatures and wind chill that made conditions feel even colder. Also because of the bone-chilling temperatures, all three districts had been working under a two-hour delay for most of the previous week.

“When the district operates on a 10 a.m. start, those hours are not made up since additional time was already built into the calendar,” said Amy Burch, Brentwood school superintendent. “Snow make-up days are always built into the school calendar.”

Under Pennsylvania law, students must attend school for 180 days by June 15, or the last scheduled school day on the calendar, according to Act 88.

Randal Lutz, superintendent of Baldwin-Whitehall, said it is difficult to make up time lost to weather delays.

“The school day still counts and we have limits in our CBA (collective bargaining agreement) on total student days and total staff days,” Lutz said in an email. “Use of the Chromebooks will definitely help at the high school as the content for classes is not just bound to the classroom.”

According to the Brentwood Borough School District and West Jefferson Hills School District calendars, the next scheduled make-up snow day is Presidents Day (Feb. 19), while the next scheduled make-up snow day in Baldwin-Whitehall is March 28 and March 29 — right before the district goes on spring break.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.