Baldwin HS student sets sights on next year's show

Baldwin High School junior Mikayla Davic was in the midst of her latest musical, “The Misfits,” and admitted she already was thinking of the show she is planning for next year.

“I have an idea,” said Davic, who has written and staged a musical benefit in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District for the last four years that raises money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“I listen to music and hear things in songs,” said Davic, when asked where she gets her ideas. For someone who plays only the ukulele, Davic, 17, has become a bit of a musical legend in the district all the while raising in excess of $32,000 — though donations made at her shows — for Make-A-Wish. Her goal is to raise $50,000 for the nonprofit before she graduates next year.

Make-A-Wish was chosen as her charity of choice, Davic said, because she loves children and wanted to help.

“They provide hope,” said Davic, adding that statistics show wish recipients tend to fare better when they return home from their Make-A-Wish experience.

Davic's foray into musical theater started when she was in seventh grade at J.E. Harrison Middle School, where she was in the gifted program. A teacher said pick a topic that they were passionate about. No other guidelines were given, she said. “I love to write and love community theater,” she said. “I decided I wanted to write a musical.”

The end result was “A Not So Magical Story,” the story of a girl who doesn't believe in fairytales, but gets trapped in one, she said.

That show was followed by “Murder on 34th Street,” a murder mystery. And last year the show was “Paradise,” a story about estranged best friends who come together to save a community park they love.

This year's production was “The Misfits,” which tells the story of a girl in 1969 who runs away from her privileged life on the West Coast and goes to Woodstock. The show was Jan. 4 through Jan. 6. Around $3,000 was raised the first night.

Because her productions are benefits, all of her actors — 60-plus elementary and high school students — are responsible for their own costumes.

“I have been very impressed with some of the hippie costumes,” said Davic, who cast herself in the production, playing the mother of the girl who runs away from home.

“We began with auditions in September,” she said. “We have some really talented people.”

Her father, Michael Davic, said his youngest child amazes him every day.

“She has a talent and wants to share it,” he said. “Teaching kids how to give back is huge.”

“She amazes me every day.”

When she graduates from high school next year, Davic said she wants to study film with the eventual goal of becoming a screenwriter and a director of television shows. Some of the colleges and universities she is considering include New York University, University of Southern California and UCLA.

“My heart is pretty set on California,” she said.

