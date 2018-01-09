Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

West Jefferson Hills district alters schedule due to closures

Suzanne Elliott | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson High School in the West Jefferson Hills School District.
Thomas Jefferson High School in the West Jefferson Hills School District.

Updated 2 hours ago

Students who attend the West Jefferson Hills School District will make up its missed day on Presidents Day (Feb. 19).

The district, which has just under 3,000 students, was forced to cancel classes Jan. 8 because of a water pipe break at Pleasant Hills Middle School.

That caused the building to be without both water and power, and resulted in cancellation of classes for the other four district schools.

Pleasant Hills Middle School was open Jan. 9 and all necessary repairs have been made, a district spokeswoman said.

West Jefferson School District students received a four-day weekend because of weather-related issues.

On Jan. 5, West Jefferson, as well as the Baldwin-Whitehall and Brentwood school districts, were forced to cancel school because of extreme cold temperatures and wind chills that made conditions feel even colder.

All three school districts have said they will make up the Jan. 5 missed day on Jan. 15 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

West Jefferson Hills has two additional make-up days scheduled in case of inclement weather: March 29 and April 2, according to its calendar.

Under Pennsylvania law, students must attend school for 180 days by June 15, according to Act 88.

The last scheduled day of school in West Jefferson is June 7, according to its school calendar.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.