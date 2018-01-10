Baldwin Borough debates group home municipal policies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin Borough will begin examining ways to determine whether houses sold within the municipality will be converted into group homes.

During a council meeting Jan. 9, borough solicitor Michael Lederman said the Fair Housing Act does not let group homes to be denied unless the public is threatened.

Council's discussion of what can or cannot be done about group homes in the borough follows the December shooting of a worker at the Community Options group home on Angelo Drive. The Dec. 17 shooting resulted in the death of James Hines, 21. Police arrested the accused shooter James King, 33, of Pittsburgh's California-Kirkbride neighborhood on Jan. 9. King also worked at the Angelo Drive group home.

A group home is a private residence for people with various health needs. Traditionally, group homes have been used for children or young people who cannot live with their families. There are around 26 group homes in Baldwin Borough, council said.

Lederman told council they can consider obtaining a list of all employees and residents who work at the group homes and run background checks.

“But to exclude a group home, then the onus is on the borough,” he said.

Ed Moeller, council president, said the borough's three fire departments have asked about the disabilities of the group home residents.

“It is a safety issue more than anything else,” council Vice President Marianne Conley said.

Councilman Michael Stelmasczyk said the borough does not know ahead of time whether a group home will be established in a recently sold home. But, Stelmasczyk said, many group home companies are nonprofit, and therefore tax exempt.

He suggested that borough Manager John Barrett work with the borough tax department to monitor the sale of single-family homes within the borough. Nonprofits, like a group home, do not pay real estate transfer tax, he said.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer.