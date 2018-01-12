Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Brentwood, Baldwin-Whitehall districts set to begin '18-19 budget talks

Suzanne Elliott | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Will property owners living within the West Jefferson, Baldwin-Whitehall and Brentwood Borough school districts see their taxes go up for the 2018-19 school year?

That is a question that may become more clear in the coming months as the three school districts are beginning to look ahead to next year and their financial needs.

“It is very preliminary at this point so it would be nearly impossible to predict the final budget, etc.,” Baldwin-Whitehall Superintendent Randal Lutz said. “Until we receive feedback from the board as to where they are even comfortable with the conversations going, I cannot really answer the other questions. Ultimately, they will direct us to keep any millage rate within the index or not.”

Baldwin-Whitehall has a $66.1 million budget for the current school year, which included a tax increase of 1.12 mills. The increase brings the rate to 20.37 mills. Residents who own property assessed at $100,000 will be paying $112 more annually in property taxes.

The district could potentially raise taxes to fund next year's budget because it needs to make repairs and upgrades at its five buildings, a project with an overall estimated cost of $40 million. A preliminary budget will be discussed Feb. 7 and acted on Feb. 14, Lutz said.

But the clock is ticking.

By law, most Pennsylvania school districts have a Jan. 25 deadline to make a proposed 2018-19 version of a preliminary budget available for public inspection. Or, the school board must adopt a resolution indicating it will not raise the rate of any tax by more than its index, according to state Act. 1.

The adjusted 2018-19 index for Baldwin-Whitehall is 3.1 percent; Brentwood is 3.4 percent; and West Jefferson is 3 percent.

In West Jefferson, which is in the midst of building a new $95 million high school, taxes will go up.

But, it won't be above the state index, a district spokeswoman said. The district, which has a current budget of $50 million, is in year five or a seven-year increase. The West Jefferson board last year bumped its millage of 0.608 mills to 20.236 mills.

Budget discussions won't take place until April in West Jefferson and a preliminary budget will be presented in May. The final budget will be acted on before the end of June, when the state's fiscal year ends, the spokeswoman said.

Property owners living in the Brentwood Borough School District should expect property taxes to go up for the 2018-19 school year because of increases in salaries, pensions, health insurance and general supplies, Superintendent Amy Burch said.

“The district continues to explore avenues to cut costs such as combining service contracts when possible and by seeking out grants,” she said.

“All options are on the table at this point in time, which includes applying for exceptions.”

Brentwood's budget for the current school year is $23.1 million and the millage rate is 29.5332. Burch said it will vote Jan. 23 to place a preliminary budget on display for the public to review.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.