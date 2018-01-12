Pleasant Hills Middle School classroom 'complete loss' after pipe burst

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A gifted support classroom at Pleasant Hills Middle School was a “complete loss,” and the school's boiler room was heavily damaged, when a half-inch pipe fitting failed due to cold temperatures Jan. 6-7, West Jefferson Hills School District leaders said.

Flooding from the break inside a middle level classroom caused a district wide school closure Jan. 8 as power to the building was knocked out from the water. Power to the building was restored by the end of the day and classes resumed Jan. 9.

Students will make up for the missed day on Presidents Day (Feb. 19).

All classes affected by the flooding have been relocated to other rooms in the building.

Three science classrooms on the middle floor sustained damage that likely will be fixed by the week's end, or Monday at latest, said Ryan Snodgrass, director of facilities.

However, Snodgrass said repairs will take longer for the gifted support classroom on the school's lower level — which sits directly beneath where the flooding occurred. Everything in the classroom is considered lost.

During the flooding, which was discovered by school leaders at 5 a.m. Monday morning, the ceiling in the gifted support classroom collapsed.

The classroom contained as many as 20 desktop computers, 10 iPads, 10 Chromebooks and numerous materials and books, all of which were destroyed in the flooding, Snodgrass said.

The boiler room, which serves as the electrical hub for the building, also was damaged, and while some parts were temporarily fixed to allow the school to operate, they will ultimately need replaced.

School leaders said they do not have an estimate for the damages, which they expected to be covered by insurance.

This is the second time in the last few years that pipe breaks or failures have caused flooding in the school. In the last few years, a pipe burst in the cafeteria which created more widespread damage than this month's flooding, Snodgrass said.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.