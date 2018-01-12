Citing enrollment surge, West Jefferson Hills leaders move to reconfigure schools

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Jefferson Hills School District leaders say they plan to reconfigure the district's elementary schools and launch a full-day kindergarten program for the start of the 2018-19 school year.

While leaders say they know their time frame is “aggressive,” a surge of growth in elementary enrollment has left them with little choice, they said.

“Student growth and enrollment growth is a good problem to have,” Matthew Patterson, assistant superintendent of elementary education, told nearly 100 attendees at a community forum on the topic on Jan. 10. A community forum on Jan. 3 drew nearly 200 people. “The growth is in areas where the buildings don't have space. It's kind of like the growth is in all the wrong areas.”

Out of seven possible recommendations that came from a feasibility study of the district, administrators said one works best: Turning McClellan and Gill Hall elementary schools into kindergarten through second grade buildings. All third through fifth graders would attend Jefferson Elementary.

That plan comes at a cost of $7.2 million and requires an addition of 8-10 classrooms at Gill Hall.

Administrators plan to present that recommendation to school board members at their Jan. 16 meeting for approval. Board members likely will vote on the issue at their Jan. 23 meeting.

The plan also includes hiring a geographic information system mapping consultant who would draw a line through the district to determine which students would attend McClellan and Gill Hall elementary schools in kindergarten through second grade, Superintendent Michael Ghilani said. The consultant will draw a line that is “most efficient geographically,” Ghilani said. He only plans to tweak it if it interferes with having community schools in those grades — such as drawing a line right down the middle of Pleasant Hills.

If board members approve the plan, the district should know by March 1 which students will attend what school, Ghilani said. Teachers, then, will have the option to bid — based on seniority — on where to work. Principals for each school will be selected last.

A transition plan will be part of the process.

One of the biggest concerns parents raised related to busing was how the changes would affect dropoff and pickup times?

Ghilani said the plan is to keep all kindergarten through fifth grade on the same buses, with kindergarten through second graders being dropped off first.

McClellan Elementary has surpassed its 450 student capacity with 475 students enrolled at the school in 2017-18. Gill Hall has nearly reached its 300 student capacity, with 297 students. Jefferson Elementary is far below its 850 student capacity, with 560 students.

If nothing is done by 2027, it's predicted McClellan would have 570 students, Gill Hall with 354 students and Jefferson with 570 students.

Third grade class sizes at Gill Hall this year maxed out at more than 30 students, as class sizes have become an issue due to space. Students at all three elementary schools are not getting equal opportunities, because there is no space for science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) rooms, or for extracurricular activities at McClellan and Gill Hall, leaders have said.

To narrow down the options, administrators eliminated proposals that would have created “mega centers” — or elementary schools with more than 1,000 students; an option to add on to the not even completed new Thomas Jefferson High School; and options that would have reconfigured upper grade levels.

An option to close McClellan and Gill Hall and create a primary center for kindergarten through second grade was eliminated due to its $29.4 million price tag.

The district does not have that kind of borrowing capacity while building a new $95 million high school, Ghilani said.

District leaders are looking at either taking out a $7 million bond for the project or using the funds from its capital reserve.

Simultaneously, district leaders plan to launch a full-day kindergarten program in 2018-19.

While leaders initially planned to pilot a full-day kindergarten program next school year, Ghilani said, it was at the community forums where he learned there was an overwhelming desire from parents to have full-day kindergarten.

Ghilani said when he asked how many parents would prefer full-day kindergarten, nearly the entire room both evenings raised their hands.

Administrators think it's better for children developmentally and helps prepare them for school, Ghilani said.

Eliminating mid-day bus runs alone would save the district $16,000 a month that could be used for the program.

However, some parents still voiced opposition.

Ghilani said the plan is to provide an opt-out of full-day kindergarten for 2018-19. That might require parents who opt out providing transportation for their child midday, Ghilani said, but the details have yet to be worked out.

As parents are registering their child for kindergarten, Ghilani said, they will be asked if they want full-day or half-day kindergarten for next year.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.