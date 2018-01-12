'Dancing with the Athletes' set for Thomas Jefferson HS

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kevin Peters admitted he is a bit of a ham.

So when the opportunity to participate in the high school's annual “Dancing With the Athletes” competition became available, the senior at Thomas Jefferson High School was all in.

“I have always been a people person,” said Peters, who played on Thomas Jefferson's football team and will attend Duquesne University, where he will study middle school education. His goal is to become a history teacher.

“I don't have a problem making a fool of myself,” said Peters, whose dancing partner is Elena Savikas, a junior. “I am pretty nimble on my feet.”

Peters and Savikas are one of 13 student couples who are participating in the school competition set for 7 p.m. Jan. 22. in the high school auditorium. Tickets are $5 each and will be sold at the door.

Proceeds benefit the school's Mini-THON, a spin-off of Penn State's THON, a dance marathon that raises money for pediatric cancer research. Overall, through a number of fundraisers, Thomas Jefferson raised more than $6,300 for the school's 2017 Mini-THON. Last year's “Dancing With the Athletes” raised about $650 of that total.

As it has in the past, the school's competition features senior members of sports teams.

Couples choose their own dance, pick their music and costumes. They are then given a month to practice and perfect their routines.

Dance styles that will be performed run the gamut from tap to swing.

Students will perform a three-minute routine in front of a panel of judges. Winners of the competition get a large, gold trophy and the satisfaction of having bragging rights for a year, said Heather Brueggman, the school's student council sponsor.

“My brother did this and my family wanted me to try,” said Garret Fairman, a senior, who played on the football team. Fairman and his dance partner, junior Tori Weisbrod, will be performing a disco dance.

Both E.J. Brueggman, a senior member of the football team and his partner Alanna Lynch, a junior, will be doing a country-style dance. They said they simply entered the contest to win.

Also participating in this year's competition are high school assistant principals Jodi Merwin and Paul Ware. They are performing the 1970s hit “The Hustle.”

There will be jars on the auditorium stage where the audience can place money in a container for their favorite performers.

“We have a good group this year,” Heather Brueggman said. “They are enthusiastic and like doing something for charity.”

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.