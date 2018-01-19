Brentwood considers GPS for public vehicles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brentwood Borough Council is considering placing GPS devices in police cars and public works vehicles, a move some on council say is unnecessary, intrusive and too expensive.

“My main concern is officer safety,” said Adam Zeppuhar, Brentwood's police chief. “It's no secret that radio reception is not very good around here.”

At the Jan. 15 council meeting, both Zeppuhar and Vitali Alexandrov, assistant director of public works, said GPS — global positioning system — devices would let them know not only where a borough-owned vehicle is, but also help them know things like whether it is idling, and how it could be used more efficiently. Plus, there are times when someone will claim a vehicle was struck by a borough vehicle, said George Zboyovsky, Brentwood manager.

“The GPS records would show where the vehicle was,” he said.

It would cost the borough roughly $20 a month to have GPS devices installed in the five police vehicles, and six public works vehicles. The monthly cost would be around $220, or $2,640 a year.

Councilman Pat Carnevale asked Zeppuhar if other police departments have GPS in its police cars.

Zeppuhar said Elizabeth, Baldwin, Green Tree and Mt. Lebanon use GPS.

“We're asking for problems,” he said.

“We can do without GPS,” Carnevale said. “I don't know why you need it.”

Council members Stephanie Fox and Jennifer George said they thought GPS was akin to spying on borough workers.

“That would be far too much micromanagement,” Fox said. “They work hard. This shows a lack of trust.”

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.comor 412-871-2346.