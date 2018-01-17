Baldwin firefighters offered local tax break

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Volunteer firefighters who live in Baldwin Borough and are affiliated with the municipality's three fire stations might now get a break on their local taxes.

Baldwin Borough Council passed an ordinance at its Jan. 16 meeting that will allow firefighters an earned local income tax credit of $300 if they meet certain criteria. The move is retroactive to Jan. 1.

Besides being a resident of the borough, the firefighter must respond to 20 percent of all calls of a fire company. The person also must have passed all four modules of the Essentials of Firefighting Program, according to the borough. They also can receive credit for activities associated with administrative services, fundraising, book keeping, equipment maintenance and emergency management.

Borough Manager John Barrett said the mechanics of the tax credit still is being ironed out with its local tax collection agency. But, the municipality is able to do this because Gov. Tom Wolf signed a law in 2016 that gave municipalities the authorization to grant the local tax credits to local firefighters.

Around 50 firefighters would be eligible, Barrett said.

The chief of each fire company must keep specific records of each volunteer's activities in a log book. The chief must then present a notarized eligibility list to Barrett by Jan. 31 of each year.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.