South Hills

Pleasant Hills Middle Schoolers complete 10-week DARE program

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 3:36 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

Sixth-grade students at Pleasant Hills Middle School learned about making good life choices and about the negative affects of drugs and alcohol during a 10-week DARE program that ended with an assembly Friday.

During the course, groups of students were instructed to create a public service announcement, and the top 10 were shown during the assembly. The students in the winning groups were given DARE t-shirts.

Pleasant Hills Middle School sixth-grader Kayleigh Johnson (middle) hides her face in embarrassment as a public service announcement she and classmates made is shown during an assembly to recognize those who completed a 10-week DARE course at the school Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. School resource officer Ronald Porupsky and teachers chose the top 10 public service announcements and those in the groups who created them were given DARE t-shirts.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Pleasant Hills Middle School sixth-grader Kayleigh Johnson (middle) hides her face in embarrassment as a public service announcement she and classmates made is shown during an assembly to recognize those who completed a 10-week DARE course at the school Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. School resource officer Ronald Porupsky and teachers chose the top 10 public service announcements and those in the groups who created them were given DARE t-shirts.
Pleasant Hills Middle School principal Daniel Como speaks to sixth-grade students during an assembly to recognize those who completed a 10-week DARE course at the school Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Pleasant Hills Middle School principal Daniel Como speaks to sixth-grade students during an assembly to recognize those who completed a 10-week DARE course at the school Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
