South Hills

Pleasant Hills to name new council member

Suzanne Elliott | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 8:48 p.m.

Pleasant Hills Borough Council will name a new council person at a special meeting Jan. 22 to fill the two years left on Joe Esper's term.

Esper, a former borough council president, resigned February 2017 with more than two years remaining on his term. Cheryl Freedman was appointed to fill his seat. According to borough meeting minutes, Esper resigned for personal reasons.

Freedman, a former airline pilot, ran and was elected to a four-year term on council in November, leaving a seat on council with two years remaining.

Marian Haley was elected to both a four-year and a two-year term, but chose to accept the four-year assignment, said Deborah Englert, borough manager. Also elected to council in November were Jeffrey Soloman and Robert Karcher.

Three people will be interviewed by council for the two-year position, Englert said. The candidates include Regis Brown, a former councilman, who was not re-elected in November, as well as Jon DiSciullo and Justin Horvat. Englert said the new council person will be named at a special meeting following the interviews.

It was not known who council planned to name for the position.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.

