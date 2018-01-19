Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Baldwin-Whitehall extends superintendent contract, with nearly $160K salary

Suzanne Elliott | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 8:48 p.m.
The Baldwin-Whitehall school board gave its current superintendent, Randal Lutz, a new four-year contract at its regular meeting Jan. 17.
The Baldwin-Whitehall school board gave its current superintendent, Randal Lutz, a new four-year contract at its regular meeting Jan. 17.

Baldwin-Whitehall school board gave its current superintendent, Randal Lutz, a new four-year contract at its regular meeting Jan. 17.

Lutz, who has been the district's superintendent since July 2012, will be paid an annual salary of $159,555. The contract begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2022. The district serves more than 4,000 students.

Lutz's new salary falls between the $180,000 annual salary of Michael Ghilani, superintendent of West Jefferson Hills School District, which has around 3,000 students, and the $116,000 annual salary of Amy Burch, superintendent of Brentwood Borough School District, which has 1,250 students.

Baldwin-Whitehall school board member Gerald Pantone, who was elected in November, cast the lone dissenting vote on Lutz's contract. But in explaining his vote, Pantone declined to disclose any specifics for his decision.

“It's nothing personal,” Pantone said.

“Our administration is tremendously dedicated,” Pantone said. “…We're all in this together.”

Lutz, a lifelong Baldwin Borough resident, was the district's assistant superintendent of elementary education before being appointed superintendent. He came to the district in 1996 to be principal of its middle school after being a teacher in the Bethel Park School District. His undergraduate and graduate degrees and doctorate are all from the University of Pittsburgh.

The board also approved a two-year contract extension for Assistant Superintendent Denise Sedlacek at an annual salary of $147,736.69. Her new pact starts July 1 and runs through June 30, 2020.

Sedlacek previously served as the district's curriculum director before being appointed to her current position in 2012. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.

Pantone voted against the extension. David Solenday, board president, also voted no.

“It's not a reflection on Ms. Sedlacek,” Pantone said.

The board unanimously approved an additional three-year term for district Business Manager Mark Cherpak, who will earn an annual salary of $111,370 beginning July 1. His extension runs through June 30, 2021.

Cherpak has been the district's business manager for five years. He is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh's Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.

