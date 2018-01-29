Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Brentwood cafeteria union to picket joint school-borough meeting

Suzanne Elliott | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
A sign in support of Brentwood School District's cafeteria workers stands at a home along Brownsville Road near the middle/high school Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A sign in support of Brentwood School District's cafeteria workers stands at a home along Brownsville Road near the middle/high school Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

The Brentwood Education Support Professionals Association and their supporters will picket outside the Brentwood High School building 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30.

The union and the Brentwood Borough School Board have failed to come to a new labor agreement.

At an October meeting, the board postponed subcontracting the cafeteria employees until at least the end of the school year. The two parties have been negotiating a new contract since then.

“The school board told us that they would get $3,000 in profit guaranteed if they just subcontracted management and kept us,” said April Piccolo, BESPA president. “Now they are asking us for $70,000 in concessions. The math doesn't add up.”

Subcontracting the cafeteria would mean laying off 14 lunch ladies, most of whom are Brentwood residents.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.

