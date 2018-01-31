Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Some Brentwood Council members criticize district for seeking to outsource cafeteria workers

Suzanne Elliott | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 12:49 p.m.
A sign in support of Brentwood School District's cafeteria workers stands at a home along Brownsville Road near the middle/high school Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A sign in support of Brentwood School District's cafeteria workers stands at a home along Brownsville Road near the middle/high school Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

It's still not known if the dozen people who work in the Brentwood Borough School District's cafeteria will have jobs after school years ends in June.

Though the district hired The Nutrition Group, based in Irwin, to take over management of its food service operations in January, the fate of the cafeteria workers remains up in the air as the cash-strapped district looks at ways to save money in its 2018-19 budget.

Before bringing on Nutrition Group earlier this school year, the district was projected to lose roughly $20,000 on its cafeteria operations, leaders said. Now, it is anticipated to turn a small profit this year.

April Piccolo, a cafeteria worker and president of the Brentwood Education Support Professionals, said the cafeteria workers, who make an average of $13.07 an hour, have offered wage and benefit concessions. That offer was turned down by the district, which called it a “pittance,” she said.

“All I know is that we have our jobs until the end of the year,” said Piccolo before a Jan. 30 joint meeting between the Brentwood Borough School Board and Brentwood Borough Council. “We have also been guaranteed an interview with Nutrition Group.”

Food preparation is done in-house at the district. Meals are cooked at the Brentwood Middle/High School and then delivered to the two elementary schools.

During the meeting, some Brentwood council members criticized the school board for even considering outsourcing the dozen cafeteria jobs.

“This is not a good thing,” said Councilman Pat Carnevale. “It splits the borough.”

Councilman Robert Pasquantonio was applauded by the 20, or so, people at the meeting, when he called the workers a valuable asset.

Before the board decides whether to outsource their jobs, Piccolo said she and her co-workers would like to work with Nutrition Group for an entire year.

“Then make a decision,” said Piccolo, who has worked for the district for five years. “I love the kids.”

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me