South Hills

Baldwin declares landslide 'emergency situation'

Stephanie Hacke | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 2:24 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Baldwin Borough council members have declared a landslide near Cathell Road as an emergency situation.

The unanimous move by council Tuesday night will allow the borough to expedite repairs and eliminate the borough's obligation to follow certain bidding requirements, Manager John Barrett said.

A landslide occurring under the road and along the hillside that runs toward Glass Run Road has caused a lane restriction near the site. The remainder of the road remains open to two lanes of traffic.

Barrett said borough staff will continue to monitor the situation and “may be forced to close it if the slide continues.”

Borough leaders have said they fear the slide could compromise the road if conditions worsen.

A geotechnical engineer visited the site Monday morning. A report that lays out remedies for fixing the slide should be completed in two to three weeks, Barrett said.

Council members asked Barrett to contact the Baldwin-Whitehall School District to see that bus traffic avoid the area as much as possible.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

