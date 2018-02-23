Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

West Jefferson Hills leaders to make full-day kindergarten official

Stephanie Hacke | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Out of the 219 children registered for kindergarten in the West Jefferson Hills School District as of this week, only nine parents have opted-out of the district's full-day program, school leaders said.

Those nine parents selected to send their child for a half-day.

Board members in January approved recommendations from a feasibility study to reconfigure the elementary schools in the district starting in 2018-19. Part of that vote, where board members approved the feasibility study recommendations, was to move forward with a full-day kindergarten program, district spokeswoman Carrie Lekse said.

Board members, however, plan to vote solely on the full-day kindergarten offering — and coinciding elimination of a mid-day bus run for the program — at their Feb. 27 meeting.

“Administrators and board members wanted to make sure that is was clearly defined and transparent to all stakeholders and decided to separate the item and place it on the agenda again in February,” Lekse said.

As part of the elementary reconfiguration plan, McClellan and Gill Hall elementary schools will become kindergarten through second grade only buildings, while Jefferson Elementary will house third through fifth grade.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

