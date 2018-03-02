Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Brentwood Council gives go ahead for building design plans

Suzanne Elliott | Friday, March 2, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Brentwood Council has given the go ahead to its architect, Downtown-based HHSDR Architects/Engineers, to proceed with design plans for the new public safety building planned for the former Snee Dairy site.

But, council agreed to have three garage bays for EMS, which increased the price tag of the one-floor building by $100,000 — to $6.5 million, borough Manager George Zboyovsky said.

One question, however, that remains unresolved is EMS' lease payment. Its current lease for space in the existing borough building — which dates to 1915 — expires in December.

The borough contributes $90,000 a year to EMS.

Council chambers and administrative offices will be relocated to the Brentwood Civic Center.

“It is anticipated that the work (for both projects) will be bid in October or November of 2018,” Zboyovsky said.

Both projects are expected to be complete by Spring 2020.

In the interim, the borough is talking to developers about what to do with its existing building.

There have been discussions about transforming the building's first floor, which sits along heavily traveled Brownsville Road, into retail space. The building's upper floors would be turned into apartments.

“The borough will be working in request for proposals from developers to purchase the existing building and develop the site into both retail and apartments,” Zboyovsky said. Council has not yet determined a listing price for the municipal building.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-871-2346, or selliott@tribweb.com or via Twitter @41Suzanne.

