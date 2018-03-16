Jefferson Hills Community Day set for June 9

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Planning of Jefferson Hills Community Day is under way, with this year's event scheduled for June 9.

This will be the second year in a row for the community-wide celebration, which returned last year following a six-year hiatus. The event once again will take place at 885 Andrew Reilly Memorial Park.

Jane Milner, a spokeswoman for the borough, said this year's Community Day will again feature The Stickers, a country/rock band.

“They were such a hit last year,” Milner said.

This year's Community Day also will coincide with Thomas Jefferson Youth Baseball Day because families already will be in the park. Games will be played throughout the day featuring all age groups from the youth league.

Milner said there will be around 40 booths for food, venders, crafts and children's games. Local dance, gymnastics and cheer groups will hold demonstrations throughout the day and there will also be performances by high school music groups.

The day's festivities will come to a close with fireworks right after The Stickers finish their final set.

The borough's recreation board is sponsoring this year's event, Milner said.

Additional plans will be announced as they become available, she said.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-871-2346 or selliott@tribweb.com or via Twitter @41Suzanne.