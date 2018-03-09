Baldwin Historical Society to display Civil War artifacts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Baldwin Historical Society completed three new displays in the lobby of the Baldwin Borough Building, 3344 Churchview Ave.

Along with the Civil War display from the Kuhlman collection, a rarely seen table top butter churn is part of the antique kitchen display.

Items will be on display at the next meeting of the society which is set for 1 p.m. March 12 at the borough building. New members are welcome.

Details, call Pat Lombardi at 412-882-9986‬.

Bible study launched at Redemption Hill Church

Redemption Hill Church will host a new community-wide Bible study 4 to 5:15 p.m. March 11. The group meets at the Pleasant Hills Middle School, 404 Old Clairton Road.

Children are welcome to attend in a separate class.

The Bible study will focus on overcoming loss and not living to please others.

Redemption Hill is a new church in the Presbyterian Church in America denomination, with plans to launch worship services this year. For more information, contact the Rev. Peter Doerfler at 412-368-2223 or pldoerfler@gmail.com, or visit redemptionhill.church.

Pre-Passover outing to be held

Chabad of the South Hills will host a pre-Passover outing at The Home Depot in Village Square Mall in Bethel Park from 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 18.

Make a Seder plate out of wood. For more information, visit chabadsh.com or call 412-344-2424.

TJ Band fundraiser

Thomas Jefferson High School Band will host its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 3:30 to 7 p.m. March 17 in the high school cafeteria, 310 Old Clairton Road.

Cost is $8 per person; children 5 and under are free. Take-out dinners are available.

Event includes chances to win prizes and auction baskets.

Details, contact Cheryl Freedman at cfreed2161@aol.com.

Dollar dinner offered by Community of Christ

Community of Christ, 3472 South Park Road in Bethel Park, holds dinner for a dollar on the second Thursday of every month except December and July.

The dinner is held to help persons who need an inexpensive meal and someone to share it with. For more information, call Debbie at 412-833-6357 or Janet at 412-831-0458.

Baptism seminar set for March 22

St. Sylvester Roman Catholic Church will hold its next pre-Baptism seminar 7:30 p.m. March 22 at the rectory, 3754 Brownsville Road. Parents planning to have their baby baptized in the next few months must attend this seminar.

Baldwin church schedules Memphis bus trip

Baldwin United Methodist Church will host a bus trip to Memphis and Nashville from Aug. 20-25.

Participants will visit Drury Hotel in Evansville, Ind.; tour the duck march at the Peabody Hotel, Sun Records and Graceland, Andrew Jackson's Hermitage home; visit the Country Music Hall of Fame; stay at the Gaylord Opryland Resort; and attend the Grand Ole Opry.

Costs per person are $1,627 for single occupancy; $1,307 for double occupancy; $1,195 for triple occupancy; and $1,127 for quad occupancy.

Reservations and payment are due by July 13.

Details, call Elaine at 412-885-4560.

Church plans men's retreat for April

St. Sylvester Roman Catholic Church will offer a men's retreat at 5 p.m. April 22 at St. Paul of the Cross Retreat Center. The theme for this year is “In Christ, United in Mind and Heart.”

The event will include fellowship, prayer and spiritual enrichment. For more information, contact Ed Cleary at 412-881-5186, Stan Cook at 412-882-6882, or Bernie Windstein at 412-882-6034.

Whitehall Borough Recreation Department plans bus trip

The Whitehall Borough Recreation Department is sponsoring a Sept. 15 bus trip to the Laurel Highlands to see the Flight 93 Memorial.

The tour includes lunch at the Trent House Inn, dessert and a wine tasting at Sand Hill Berry Farm and Greendance Winery.

For more information call 412-298-0409.