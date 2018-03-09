Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Pleasant Hills Middle Schoolers learn how to "Stop the Bleed"

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Friday, March 9, 2018, 2:30 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Pleasant Hills Middle Schooler received a lesson in first aid during a “Stop the Bleed” training session after school March 7.

Sixth, seventh and eighth grade students divided into five groups and worked with Baldwin EMS and Pleasant Hills police to learn how to use tourniquets and apply pressure and dressing to wounds.

“Stop the Bleed” was launched in 2015 by the White House and serves as a national awareness campaign to encourage bystanders to become trained in how to help during a bleeding emergency.

Baldwin EMS Assistant Chief Brian McCaffrey talks to Pleasant Hills Middle School students during a 'Stop the Bleed' training program at the school Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Baldwin EMS Assistant Chief Brian McCaffrey talks to Pleasant Hills Middle School students during a 'Stop the Bleed' training program at the school Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Seventh-grader Kaden Bowytz participates in a 'Stop the Bleed' training program under the supervision of Pleasant Hills police officer Matt Plunkett at Pleasant Hills Middle School on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Seventh-grader Kaden Bowytz participates in a 'Stop the Bleed' training program under the supervision of Pleasant Hills police officer Matt Plunkett at Pleasant Hills Middle School on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Sixth-grader Stephan Mirtchev practices using a tourniquet under the supervision EMT Nick Halkias during a 'Stop the Bleed' training program at Pleasant Hills Middle School on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sixth-grader Stephan Mirtchev practices using a tourniquet under the supervision EMT Nick Halkias during a 'Stop the Bleed' training program at Pleasant Hills Middle School on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Sixth-grader Brayden Haskins practices using a tourniquet on an EMT during a 'Stop the Bleed' training program at Pleasant Hills Middle School on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sixth-grader Brayden Haskins practices using a tourniquet on an EMT during a 'Stop the Bleed' training program at Pleasant Hills Middle School on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
A student practices using a tourniquet on Baldwin EMT Nick Halkias during a 'Stop the Bleed' training program at Pleasant Hills Middle School on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A student practices using a tourniquet on Baldwin EMT Nick Halkias during a 'Stop the Bleed' training program at Pleasant Hills Middle School on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me