South Hills

Carnegie church workshop teaches Art of Pysanky in South Park

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 4:06 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Artists from St. Peter & St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Carnegie shared their talents during a workshop on the Art of Pysanky at South Park Library on March 14. About 15 people learned how use wax resist and dye to make the colorful Ukrainian Easter eggs.

Pysanky artist Chris Mills of Moon prepares dye to add and egg to during am Art of Pysanky workshop at South Park Library on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Artists from St. Peter & St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Carnegie, including Mills, taught the class.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Pysanky artist Chris Mills of Moon prepares dye to add and egg to during am Art of Pysanky workshop at South Park Library on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Artists from St. Peter & St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Carnegie, including Mills, taught the class.
Madeline Potts, 12, of Pleasant Hills (front) and her mother Lynn Potts add wax to eggs during an Art of Pysanky workshop at South Park Library on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Artists from St. Peter & St. Paul Ukranian Orthodox Church in Carnegie taught the class.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Madeline Potts, 12, of Pleasant Hills (front) and her mother Lynn Potts add wax to eggs during an Art of Pysanky workshop at South Park Library on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Artists from St. Peter & St. Paul Ukranian Orthodox Church in Carnegie taught the class.
Jasper Cook, 11, of South Park works on his egg during an Art of Pysanky workshop at South Park Library on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Artists from St. Peter & St. Paul Ukranian Orthodox Church in Carnegie taught the class.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Jasper Cook, 11, of South Park works on his egg during an Art of Pysanky workshop at South Park Library on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Artists from St. Peter & St. Paul Ukranian Orthodox Church in Carnegie taught the class.
Rosemary Pauline of South Park (in black) jokes as she receives help from Chris Mills of Moon with her egg during an Art of Pysanky workshop at South Park Library on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Artists from St. Peter & St. Paul Ukranian Orthodox Church in Carnegie, including Mills, taught the class.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Rosemary Pauline of South Park (in black) jokes as she receives help from Chris Mills of Moon with her egg during an Art of Pysanky workshop at South Park Library on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Artists from St. Peter & St. Paul Ukranian Orthodox Church in Carnegie, including Mills, taught the class.
Rosemary Pauline of South Park works on her egg during an Art of Pysanky workshop at South Park Library on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Artists from St. Peter & St. Paul Ukranian Orthodox Church in Carnegie taught the class.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Rosemary Pauline of South Park works on her egg during an Art of Pysanky workshop at South Park Library on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Artists from St. Peter & St. Paul Ukranian Orthodox Church in Carnegie taught the class.
