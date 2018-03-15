McKeesport native set to mark 105th birthday on March 17

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dottie Wood doesn't have a secret to longevity — except maybe good genes.

As she gets set to turn 105 on St. Patrick's Day — at 11 a.m. sharp, Wood still greets everyone she meets with a smile.

Dressed in a matching embroidered denim ensemble, her hair perfectly styled and, of course, lipstick to finish the look, Wood laughs as she talks about the past and future.

“I never thought I'd get this far,” said Wood, a resident of Overlook Green Senior Living in Whitehall. “That was my wish — get to 105. I don't care after that.”

Why 105?

“I think 105 is better than 104. It seems like more,” she said with a hearty chuckle.

Wood, born in 1913, lived in McKeesport until she was 33.

A 1931 graduate of McKeesport Area High School, Wood studied nursing for three years at Allegheny General. However, she got married the day after she finished training and didn't even take the state board exams for several years.

She worked for a short time selling hats at Cox's Department Store and a total of six months as a nurse, after going back to take her state board exams several year later.

Her husband, David, worked for U.S. Steel — “like everybody else.”

The Woods moved to Shadyside, where they lived for 10 years, before buying a house in Pleasant Hills.

Dottie spent her days keeping things clean.“I kept doing windows. Every time it rained I did the windows,” she said. Even to this day, she still picks specks of lint up off the floor in her room.

For fun, Dottie played bridge with friends and read.

She and David spent every Friday night with their friends having dinner and playing a game of bridge. The two never had children.

After David died in 1967 at 56 years old, Dottie began to travel with friends.

They went to the National Parks and San Francisco, her favorite city. Although she wouldn't live there. It's too cold.

Her overseas adventures included a trip to Athens, Greece, and the Pyramids in Egypt when she was in her 70s. She was still a baby at the time, she said.

“I loved New Zealand. That was my favorite,” she said.

Hawaii, the Panama Canal, Costa Rica — Dottie's been to them all.

She never got to count how many trips she's been on. She'll get to that someday, she said.

Dottie moved from Pleasant Hills into the Maiden Bridge apartments in Whitehall in 1984 and lived on her own — except for a brief stint where her mother and uncle came to live with her — until she was 104.

Longevity runs in Dottie's family. Her sister, who was 16 months younger than her, died in 2016 at 101 years old. Her grandfather had lived to be 94 years old, even “back in the days when they didn't live as long.” And her mom lived to be 93 years old.

“I didn't have an exciting life, but I had a good life,” Dottie said.

Still, she plays bingo and participates in craft activities at Overlook Green.

However, she gave up on the exercise program because they're too easy for her 105-year-old body, she said.

“You can hardly call it exercise,” she said, laughing.

Wood is known at Overlook Green for her sunny disposition.

“She's a ray of sunshine,” said Bridge to Rediscovery director Jill Loeffler. “When you walk in the building and she's smiling, she really makes your day.”

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.