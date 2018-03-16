Brentwood Catholic school hoops team wins diocese title

The “comeback kids.”

That's what St. Sylvester Lancers junior varsity girls basketball coach Tim Stephenson calls the group of fifth- and sixth-graders who lived a real-life Cinderella story and won the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese championship last month.

The school almost didn't have a junior varsity team this year, said coach Sandra Cupka, whose daughter Ella plays on the team.

“At the beginning of the season, we had five girls,” Cupka said. “We had to recruit two new girls from the volleyball team,” she said, laughing. “They had never played basketball — ever.”

The Catholic school is in Section 1B South and had a 12-2 record for the season. There are eight schools in the section. St. Sylvester School is in Brentwood, and along with basketball, offers track, cross country, soccer and volleyball. The school has fewer than 120 students.

“Our record consists of two losses to St. Bernard, who we beat in the championship game,” Cupka said. “All roads lead back to the South 1B — the toughest section this year.”

The perseverance shown by the small group of girls — some, playing the sport for the first time — is something Stephenson believes will carry them through adulthood.

“Although we focus on coaching and teaching basketball —and I do hope that they all play in the WNBA — a lot of these skills can be generalized to life,” Stephenson said. Their teamwork was inspiring, Stephenson said. “They loved playing music at practice — they are still listening to, ‘Eye of the Tiger,' from the Rocky movie.”

It was a moment that was used as a reference to instill confidence, Stephenson said.

“We used music, a lot, to have fun and help everyone relax,” Stephenson said. He described a game against Oakland Catholic where the team was down at halftime. “I saw the girls dancing and then starting, ‘the wave,' with the Blue Crew in the stands,” he said. “I knew that they were getting it. Win or lose, they would be okay.”

Christina Sheleheda is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.