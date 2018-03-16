Brentwood church members help pack more than 10,000 meals for those in need

Nearly 80 people from St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Brentwood gathered March 14 to assemble more than 10,000 meals for those in need.

The meals, consisting of rice, soy protein and dehydrated vegetables, were packaged for nonprofit Rise Against Hunger, an international relief organization whose goal is to end worldwide hunger by 2030.

“With this small little package that we are providing, we are helping them be able to dream again,” said Karyn Reinhart, youth minister.

Each year, St. Sylvester has a Lenten project to give back to those in need. Last year, members of the church packaged bags for the homeless as part of Operation Safety Net.

After members of the St. Sylvester youth group participated in St. Joan of Arc's meal planning event for Rise Against Hunger, Reinhart said she knew this would be the perfect service project for this year's Lenten season. Others agreed.

“It's about us giving back,” Reinhart said. “You give up something for Lent, but what can you give to others? The idea is to think about others, not just yourself.”

Rise Against Hunger has 21 offices in the United States and their Pittsburgh-area office, covering western Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio and West Virginia, holds about 100 events a year, said assistant community engagement manager Brady Smith.

The University of Pittsburgh has an upcoming event where 120,000 meals will be packaged. Carnegie Mellon University has the largest annual event, packaging 150,000 meals in two hours. The meals are shipped to people in need all over the world, or when disaster strikes and people are hungry, Smith said.

“It's an honor and a privilege to be able to be a part of a church's mission and to be surrounded by such positive energy,” Smith said. “When you see, like you did (at St. Sylvester), where double the people came out than they were expecting and all the positive energy that they had, it makes our end goal seem so much more attainable.”

Parishioners at St. Sylvester raised the $3,000 needed to fund the 10,000 meals in two weeks through an extra donation at church services. Any additional funds raised will be given to a local food bank and Just Harvest.

St. Sylvester youth group and social ministry office teamed up to organize the service project, which was open to anyone within the parish.

For most people, who eat three meals a day, being hungry equates to “I don't want to have that. I had Chinese last night, I don't want it again,” Reinhart said. But for people who are starving, they spend every minute thinking about how they're going to eat that day. It consumes their every thought. They can't dream about their future, she said, because they're so worried about finding something to eat for that day.

Providing meals allows them to dream again, she said.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.