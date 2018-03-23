Purse bash benefits Brentwood Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What do Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Coach have in common?

The designer purses will be given away at the Brentwood Park Initiative's second annual purse bash fundraiser 1 p.m. April 29 at Salvatore's Banquet Hall, 5001 Curry Road, Baldwin Borough. Doors open at noon.

Pat Hein, president of the 10-year-old nonprofit whose mission is to protect and enhance Brentwood Park, said around 300 people are expected to attend the event. Tickets are $35 each and includes lunch, as well as two chances to win a designer purse. There will also drawings for prizes every 15 minutes, as well as Chinese auctions and gift baskets, and a cash bar.

“We raise money for the park through grants and fund raisers,” Hein said.

They also do projects at the park, which is owned by Brentwood Borough. Recent undertakings done by the Brentwood Park Initiative include funding the construction of a pavilion last fall and the purchase of four picnic tables, Hein said.

“We either hand them the money, or do the project ourselves,” she said.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at brentwoodparkinitiative.com. Or, they can be bought at Cappetta Dentistry, Pampered Pet, the Brownsville Road location of Spartan Pharmacy, or Brentwood Library.

“The park is the real center of the community,” Hein said. “We have baseball and football fields, a track and playground. It's where people new to the community meet each other.”

