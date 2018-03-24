South Fayette manager accepts North Carolina job

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

South Fayette Township soon will have new leadership as Township Manager Ryan Eggleston announced his resignation last month.

Eggleston accepted the position of city manager for Morehead City, N.C.

Eggleston said he and his wife, Julia, have always been smitten by North Carolina and coastal communities. Morehead City has a population of about 10,000, and sits on the central coast of North Carolina.

Eggleston, 37, said he is sad to be leaving friends and family, as well as South Fayette residents.

“It is an exciting opportunity,” he said of the new job. “But it wasn't an easy decision.”

Eggleston is a native of Titusville. He and his wife have five children.

His last day in South Fayette is scheduled for April 27. He said his official start in Morehead City has yet to be determined.

The firm GovHR USA has been hired to conduct the search for a new manager.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.