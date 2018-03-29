Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Allegheny Health Network donates $20K for Jefferson Hills security cams

Suzanne Elliott | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
Jefferson Hospital photographed Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Jefferson Hospital and its parent company Allegheny Health Network donated $20,000 to Jefferson Hills police to install a security camera system at the intersection of Route 51 and Coal Valley Road.

The donation comes less than a month after Allegheny Health Network officials announced plans for a $21 million expansion and renovation project that will double the size of its existing emergency room at Jefferson Hospital. The hospital's emergency room treats 50,000 patients a year, roughly a patient every 10 minutes.

Borough officials said the cameras, which will be installed by near the entrance to the hospital will include two overview cameras, as well as license plate recognition cameras that will be installed in all directions.

“By having both these types of cameras in place, officers essentially sync up the video from one to the data from the other to identify criminal suspects passing through or fleeing from a crime,” Jefferson Hills police Chief Gene Roach said in a statement.

The donation will be part of an initiative by the Allegheny County District Attorney's office to have a comprehensive video surveillance system in place. The camera system should be installed in April.

The same kind of camera systems are in place throughout other locations in the region and have been used by police to solve crimes.

“Jefferson Hospital and Allegheny Health Network are not only committed to providing th best possible care for our patients, we also always strive to be good community partners in the places we call come,” Jefferson Hospital President and CEO Louise Urban said on in a statement.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-871-2346, selliott@tribweb.com, or Twitter @41Suzanne.

