West Jefferson Hills board moves forward with redistricting plan

West Jefferson Hills School District leaders say they will have time to focus on a building addition and future district growth with the plan now in place for redistricting at the elementary schools.

School board members on March 27 approved “option 1” presented in Cropper GIS' redistricting proposal. The plan outlines which elementary school students in kindergarten to second grade will attend in 2018-19.

Starting in 2018-19 both McClellan and Gill Hall elementary schools will house only kindergarten through second grade. Jefferson Elementary will become a third through fifth grade school.

All three schools currently house kindergarten through fifth grade.

Under the Cropper GIS plan, the district has the option to redistrict in two phases: First, moving students who previously attended Jefferson to either Gill Hall or McClellan starting in 2018-19, Matt Cropper, of Cropper GIS told board members at their work session March 20.

That propsal received board approval March 27.

With that, about 293 kindergarten through second grade students will attend Gill Hall Elementary in 2018-19, while 364 students in kindergarten through second grade will attend McClellan Elementary. Gill Hall has a student capacity of 300. McClellan has a student capacity of 450.

The district has plans to build a 10-classroom addition at Gill Hall, which would increase the capacity to 500 students.

Cropper GIS' plan includes a “phase 2” that would allow for the district to consider moving the southern part of the existing McClellan “zone” to Gill Hall after the 2018-19 school year, the plan indicates. District leaders said the only students who possibly would be moved in the second phase would be those living in either Hunters Field or Deer Park.

Cropper stressed that under the plan no student would be moved more than once.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.